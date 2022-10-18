Man wanted in Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy Malibu with Illinois registration DL 13353.

They say he’s from Alexander County, but he’s known to frequently be in Cape Girardeau.

If you’ve seen him, or know where he is, you are asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office or local police.

