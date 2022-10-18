Heartland Votes

Man wanted in Union County, Ill.

Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. He is...
Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. He is believed to be driving this 2014 gray Chevy Malibu.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy Malibu with Illinois registration DL 13353.

They say he’s from Alexander County, but he’s known to frequently be in Cape Girardeau.

If you’ve seen him, or know where he is, you are asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office or local police.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

