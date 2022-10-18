Heartland Votes

Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic

The latest statewide test scores show that education in Kentucky faces its own difficult...
The latest statewide test scores show that education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from COVID-19.(Source: KFVS/stock image)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The latest statewide test scores show that education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from COVID-19.

The scores reveal that many students from elementary to high school struggled across a span of core subjects. The scores were released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Fewer than half of students tested statewide were reading at grade level. Even lower across-the-board scores were posted in math, science and social studies.

Education Commissioner Jason Glass says there’s “no quick fix” to overcome challenges caused by the pandemic, when schools shifted to virtual learning.

He says the recovery will take “time and resources.”

Most Read

Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the judge via video conference on...
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Police lights and caution tape.f
Chief: 2 officers wounded, suspect dead in Illinois shooting
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) and Yadier Molina (4) are honored during a ceremony...
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa (33) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina...
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
cardinals playoffs
Cardinals host the Phillies in Game 1 of NL Wild Card Series