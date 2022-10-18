IDOC Vienna Correctional Center offers skills class to inmates to help after they’re released

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Corrections is teaching inmates at the Vienna Correctional Center a new skill.

The program allows inmates to learn about the construction trade, and Illinois Department of Corrections leaders say it could help some inmates stay out of prison.

“I feel like it’s a game changer and it’s life changing,” said Daniel Campos, an inmate at Vienna Correctional Center.

Campos said that this class is a blessing for him. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections wants the incarcerated to change their lives for the better.

“Not only instead of going out in the community maybe selling drugs, now you can give people jobs. You can give them a way to change their life and it changes your life and your community and you’re only as good as the company you keep,” Campos said.

For one of his classmates, 31-year-old Jorge Ramos has spent half his life in prison.

“I wish I would of got a chance a long time ago, because I know there’s a lot of guys in here who want to take a chance of learning more and more instead of just sitting down and doing nothing in the cell,” he said.

The construction program began in October. The inmates have been through six classes so far.

The Illinois Department of Corrections vocational coordinator said the more education an inmate receives, the less likely they are to return to prison.

“It’s less burden on the taxpayer if they’re not having to continuing to pay for a guy to come back and back and back, multiple offender, and it’s just really an opportunity to get out and provide for themselves and a family if they have one,” said Duwayne Owens, vocational coordinator for Illinois Department of Corrections.

Owens said the class will teach the inmate the necessary skills they’ll need for the construction industry.

“They’re going to learn all things about tools, safety, and then they’ll have a curriculum. We have a three certificate curriculum they’ll bring in. They’ll learn safety, use tools, build, frame, all kinds of things in the spectrum of construction world, all the way up to building a house, plumbing, electrical, etc,” Owens said.

Lakeland College has partnered with the IDOC for nearly 70 years. Their president said they will continue to prepare inmates for a career after prison.

“We try to develop programs and partnership with the Illinois Department of Corrections where we know individuals can come out and get ready work for life sustaining employment. And trades are absolutely a place where we know there’s a shortage and there likely always will be a shortage of good qualified workers,” said Josh Bullock, president of Lakeland College.

Campos said he is expected to be released from Vienna Correctional Facility next summer. He’s looking forward to continuing his career in construction.

“I was so excited about it and to be here and just makes it that much better you know gives me something to look forward to when I get out,” Campos said.

The correctional facility is also looking for an auto body teacher to continue that work program.

