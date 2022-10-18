Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Drought continues to threaten the Midwest, causing problems for farms, lawns and even home foundations.

Erin Williams didn’t realize what the dry cracked soil was doing to her home until she smelled a gas leak while watching the Chiefs game Sunday.

She quickly called her local provider and a repair technician quickly found the problem. It turns out a pipe on the side of her house had separated because of the shifting ground.

“He touched his finger to it and you could hear it hissing,” she said.

Foundation repair companies have been busy addressing issues at homes around the area after an abnormally dry summer.

Wyatt Ohle, the owner of Olympic Foundation Repair, said he has received more than 50 calls in the last two weeks about issues with shifting foundations. He blamed the shifting, drought-stricken soil.

“The soil shrinks then, along with the foundation,” he explained. “The foundation fails.”

“Once the soil really starts moving, it can break a lot of stuff,” he continued. “Water lines, gas lines, concrete sidewalks, foundations. Pretty much everything.”

Ohle recommended watering lawns near foundations when cracks appear.

“Keep the soil moist so it doesn’t contract as bad,” he said.

He said homeowners should also keep an eye out for signs of a shifted foundation. One sign is cracks in walls or ceilings, and another is windows and doors that have started sticking.

