Heartland Votes

Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought

Drought continues to threaten the Midwest, causing problems for farms, lawns and even home...
Drought continues to threaten the Midwest, causing problems for farms, lawns and even home foundations.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Drought continues to threaten the Midwest, causing problems for farms, lawns and even home foundations.

Erin Williams didn’t realize what the dry cracked soil was doing to her home until she smelled a gas leak while watching the Chiefs game Sunday.

She quickly called her local provider and a repair technician quickly found the problem. It turns out a pipe on the side of her house had separated because of the shifting ground.

“He touched his finger to it and you could hear it hissing,” she said.

Foundation repair companies have been busy addressing issues at homes around the area after an abnormally dry summer.

Wyatt Ohle, the owner of Olympic Foundation Repair, said he has received more than 50 calls in the last two weeks about issues with shifting foundations. He blamed the shifting, drought-stricken soil.

“The soil shrinks then, along with the foundation,” he explained. “The foundation fails.”

“Once the soil really starts moving, it can break a lot of stuff,” he continued. “Water lines, gas lines, concrete sidewalks, foundations. Pretty much everything.”

Ohle recommended watering lawns near foundations when cracks appear.

“Keep the soil moist so it doesn’t contract as bad,” he said.

He said homeowners should also keep an eye out for signs of a shifted foundation. One sign is cracks in walls or ceilings, and another is windows and doors that have started sticking.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the judge via video conference on...
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night,...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County

Latest News

Kentucky Department of Education releases 2022 school report card data
Michael Toeniskoetter holding a rock from Mississippi river.
Safely exploring low water river banks
The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft,...
Safety on the Mississippi River
Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year-old boy...
Rescuers of 12-year-old boy recognized
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently...
Local scientist talks safety when searching river for treasures