First Alert: Very cold morning; chilly, breezy afternoon

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/18
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Tuesday is starting off very cold with wake-up temperatures in the 20s.

There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but it will be chilly and breezy once again.

Highs will mainly be in the lower to mid 50s.

The fire danger also remains very high because of dry and windy conditions.

Winds could gust over 20 mph.

Tonight winds should calm down a little bit, but temps will likely be even colder Wednesday morning.

Lows will again drop into the low to mid 20s, with a few upper teens possible.

Record lows are likely in some locations.

Wednesday afternoon is looking a little less breezy, but again very chilly for this time of year.

Highs will only make it into the 50s.

A warming trend arrives heading into Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend is looking even warmer with highs near or at 80 degrees.

The next chance for rain arrives at the start of next week.

