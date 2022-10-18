CrimeStoppers tip leads to discovery of remains in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A quiet block in St. Louis City’s third ward has neighbors talking after they called in a Crime Stoppers tip this past weekend.

“We got residents who saw some things, heard some things, and took action, called the police department,” third ward alderman Brandon Bosley said.

Bosley said the tip was about a possible body buried on 19th between Branch and Palm Street. Police said they searched the area Sunday and found nothing, but neighbors didn’t give up. Now, Monday evening, police are praising their efforts.

“Thankfully the people of the neighborhood were persistent about it and continue to dig on their own,” St. Louis Metropolitan Police Captain, Pierre Benoist, said.

Benoist confirmed remains were found on a vacant lot on 19th. Police said the remains were there for quite sometime due to the amount of decay. They also said this discovery is exactly why Crime Stoppers and anonymous tips can possibly lead to solving crimes.

“People call in Crime Stoppers and helping police out. They had information that there was somebody buried there, and maybe they just received this information, but we’re extremely grateful that they used that number,” Benoist explained.

It’s something police and Bosley both said they’re encouraging.

“People that are ready to speak up and people that are saying they’re seeing things. We need to take a deeper dive into them and make sure that everything they’re asking for, in some degree, is being taken seriously,” Bosley added.

Police said specialists will come out Tuesday to inspect the remains further.

