City of Cape receives funding for infrastructure project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks and neighborhoods that will also provide a way for pedestrians across Kingshighway.

The new sidewalks will go from Arena Park, down Cape Rock Drive to Perryville Road. Many people have yards in the path of the project.

“I raised five children in this neighborhood,” Nancy Uzoaru said.

She’s lived right off of Cape Rock Drive for a long time. She likes the idea of having a sidewalk.

“I’m definitely in support of that. It’s something that should’ve been done years ago,” she continued.

The project costs nearly $1 million. More than $700,000 came from Transportation Alternatives Program grants.

“It will connect Arena Park and the commercial corridor along Kingshighway, to Scivally park and then also to Kiwanis Park up on Perryville Road,” Amy Ferris, the city engineer in Cape Girardeau, explained.

City leaders are excited for the project, but it’s still in its early phases.

“As soon as we get the notice to proceed from MoDOT that we can move forward with the design, then we’ll start the design process for that,” Ferris said.

The sidewalk will go through more than 30 yards on the west and north side of the street.

“I feel that is a very good improvement for the city,” Alicia Henao Uribe said. “Oftentimes, when you want to walk from one place to another, you have to walk on the street pretty much because there’s no sidewalk.”

“Definitely a good thing and safer,” Uzoaru said.

With the walkway ending with parks on either side, it will cater to all ages.

“It will be good for the kids also, to ride their bikes from one park to the other,” Henao Uribe said.

Overall, she said the walkway will be beneficial to many.

“Having the sidewalk promotes exercise and just being out in the fresh air,” she said.

Talking to other homeowners in the area, one person said that they would like to see the sidewalk on the other side of road, but everyone approved of the project.

The crosswalk at Kingshighway should start next year, with construction on the next segment to begin in 2024.

