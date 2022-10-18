Heartland Votes

Chinese foreign national attending Southeast Mo. State sentenced to 7 years for child porn possession

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Chinese foreign national attending Southeast Missouri State University was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Haoyu Wang, 29, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Court documents state law enforcement served a search warrant at Wang’s home in January 2021 after finding probable cause that he was uploading videos containing child porn.

Wang, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, was attending Southeast on a student visa at the time.

Numerous items were seized from his home, including his cell phone and computer. Investigators say they found a large amount of child pornography on the devices.

At his guilty hearing earlier in 2022, Wang admitted that he downloaded the material over the internet.

After serving his seven-year sentence, Wange will be deported to China.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

