Heartland Votes

Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US

Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird carcasses and 0.6 kilograms of suspected Elaeis Guineensis seeds encased inside.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – Two bird carcasses and palm seeds encased in cement statues were seized by border protection agents earlier this month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment from Mexico City was en route to Odessa, Texas.

The package was vaguely disguised as a gift to a cousin “with crafts,” the agency said in a press release.

Authorities used an X-ray to examine the statues and realized they were filled with organic materials.

Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird carcasses and 0.6 kilograms of suspected Elaeis Guineensis seeds encased inside.

“To my knowledge, many of these types of “crafts” are belief-based,” acting Memphis Area Port Director Michael Johnson said. “The Yoruba, Santería or Osha religions use them, and are meant for luck or for curses.”

The bird carcasses present a risk of introducing diseases to U.S. poultry populations.

CBP said the birds and seeds were destroyed by steam sterilization.

“Whether the shipments make sense or not, we vigilantly intercept all contraband and other prohibited items to safeguard the American public,” Johnson said. “Hopefully our steam sterilization cleared away any bad spirits they may have drawn in.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the judge via video conference on...
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering...
This company is offering cash for your Halloween candy
Lopez is prohibited from possessing guns because he is a convicted felon.
Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun
The induction ceremony takes place in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.
Mo. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony comes to the state Capitol
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns