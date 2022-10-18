Heartland Votes

After another cool afternoon, record lows likely tonight

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/18
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for another chilly, breezy afternoon. Thankfully we will have lots of sunshine, but temperatures will only get into the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Our fire danger will remain very high thanks to gusty northwesterly winds, 20+mph winds gusts expected. Tonight temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s and many places in the Heartland will see record lows! Record lows possible again on Thursday morning!! We will warm back into the mid to upper 70s by Friday afternoon! The weekend will be mild too, with highs near 80 degrees. Fingers crossed for early next week, we are tracking rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the judge via video conference on...
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night,...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/18
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/18
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/17/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/17/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/17/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/17/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/17/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/17/2022