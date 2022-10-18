After another cool afternoon, record lows likely tonight

Get ready for another chilly, breezy afternoon. Thankfully we will have lots of sunshine, but temperatures will only get into the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Our fire danger will remain very high thanks to gusty northwesterly winds, 20+mph winds gusts expected. Tonight temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s and many places in the Heartland will see record lows! Record lows possible again on Thursday morning!! We will warm back into the mid to upper 70s by Friday afternoon! The weekend will be mild too, with highs near 80 degrees. Fingers crossed for early next week, we are tracking rain chances.

