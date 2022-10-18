18 Ill. organizations to receive $3.7M to address COVID-19 related health disparities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Ill. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state is awarding up to $3.7M to 18 different organizations across Ill. The money will go to addressing systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federally funded program called ARISE, or Activating Relationships In Illinois for Systemic Equity, is a joint initiative of IDPH’s Center for Minority Health Services and The Center for Rural Health, in collaboration with Well-being and Equity in the World.

The funding that the ARISE program is awarding comes from the CDC. It will go to 11 community collaborations and their associated local health departments, as well as seven other organizations. This will be to support progress in implementing health equity strategies.

There will be many issues addressed, such as inequities in mental, physical, and social well-being in communities that are experiencing the brunt of these disparities by connecting people to vaccinations, food, and other well-being needs. They will also address underlying community needs such as humane housing, reliable transportation, and the root causes of these inequities, including racism and poverty.

The following community collaborations with their local health department partners and organizations, were selected for grants:

• Lake County’s Black and Brown Coalition for Health Equity (Lake County Health Department)

• Engaging Alton for Equity (Madison County Health Department)

• Immigrant Cooperative (Champaign-Urbana Public Health District)

• Clay County Health 4 Generations Coalition (Clay County Health Department)

• ARISE for Will County (Will County Health Department)

• HEART (DuPage County Health Department)

• East Central Illinois Rural Healthcare Consortium (Ford County Health Department & Iroquois Health Department)

• Quincy ARISE Coalition (Adams County Health Department)

• ARISE Kankakee (Kankakee County Health Department)

• Effingham Health Committee (Effingham County Health Department)

• Juntos (McHenry County Health Department)

• Junior Medic LLC (Will County)

• YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago (Lake County)

• Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc, Kappa Sigma Zeta Chapter (Sangamon County)

• Coordinated Care Alliance (Alexander, Cass, Clay, Cumberland, Edwards, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Henderson, Jackson, Jefferson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Lawrence, Marion, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Shelby, Wayne, White, Will counties)

• Rainbow Cafe (Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Kane, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Wayne, White, Gallatin, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Union, Williamson, Wabash counties)

• Community Unit School District 300 (Kane & McHenry counties)

• Islamic Alliance to Advance Health Equity in Lake County (IHEAL) (Lake County)

ARISE community collaborations have begun to engage in a 10-month intensive “learning-and-doing” program designed to assist communities to achieve unprecedented results in improving the health and well-being of people and the community-at-large, closing equity gaps in adult vaccinations, and building the civic capacity and infrastructure for more systemic change.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.