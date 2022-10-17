What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought across the Heartland, one area that has been affected are the rivers.

The low water levels are attracting people to come explore the coasts of the rivers where they may stumble on some suspicious items.

One person found a gun along the Cape Girardeau Riverfront on Sunday with a police officer retrieving it shortly thereafter.

Corporal Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department reminds people that if they find something suspicious along the river to call police.

“We’ve had training in this and how to handle certain items so if you see something that you think needs us to come dispose of it, don’t hesitate to call us,” Droege said. “We don’t want someone trying to handle it and take care of themselves and it ends up injuring them or someone else. If you find something, please just call us.”

Droege also states if you are going to walk along the riverbanks to be very careful.

