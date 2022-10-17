SIU holds Education Day to help draw in future students in midst of nationwide teacher shortage

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A shortage of teachers remains an issue across the nation.

That’s why Southern Illinois University is working to attract the next generation of teachers.

Students from Shawnee, Vienna, Meridian, Johnson City, Marion, Herrin, Carterville, West Frankfort, Cobden, Massac County, Joppa, Century, Dongola, Anna-Jonesboro, Carbondale and Du Quoin High Schools and John A. Logan College registered to attend.

The Southern Illinois Future Teachers Coalition is a grant-funded partnership including SIU, the Illinois State Board of Education, John A. Logan Community College, Shawnee Community College and 15 area high schools. The SIFTC assists with creating and supporting Educators Rising Clubs for students who are seeking careers in education.

“I want to help students, I want to help people out and teach them,” said Kaitlynn Jackson, Century High School senior.

Becoming a teacher is somethings that’s always been on the mind of Jackson. She was 1 of 300 high school and community college students who attended SIU education day.

“It’s really amazing seeing all these kids come out wanting to be teachers or at least having an interest in becoming a teacher. Because you never see that like within inside your own school because none of those kids really want to be teachers besides maybe a handful,” she said.

Carbondale High School teacher Rasheeda Love said it’s amazing these prospective students are learning about teaching as a career field.

“We have 300 students here because there was a teacher somewhere down the road that inspired them. If we can keep having teachers in the buildings that are inspiring these children who are being an outlet, are being encouraging to them, who is showing them the passion and desire that we have that is going to keep letting students know hey teaching is where I want to go,” she said.

SIU Dean of Education M. Cecil Smith said events like these are one way of addressing the teacher shortage.

“They get some exposure to things like classroom management, curriculum planning, assessment of students and so on,” Smith said.

But for Jackson, she is thrilled to learn about her future career.

“It’s just been amazing,” she said. “Everybody’s so welcoming and I’m just so grateful I got this opportunity.”

Currently, SIU has more than 600 undergraduate students in their education program.

