SEMO, SIU move up in FCS poll

The latest national rankings have the Redhawks and Salukis moving up two spots.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Redhawks and Salukis continue to climb the FCS poll.

The latest national rankings have both teams moving up two spots.

SIU went from #16 to #14 after a 30-7 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

And SEMO moved from #18 to #16 despite having a bye week.

The Redhawks will travel to Louisiana Saturday, October 22 to take on the Northwestern State Demons.

SIU will be in South Dakota this weekend to battle the Coyotes.

