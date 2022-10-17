SEMO, SIU move up in FCS poll

(KFVS) - The Redhawks and Salukis continue to climb the FCS poll.

The latest national rankings have both teams moving up two spots.

SIU went from #16 to #14 after a 30-7 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

And SEMO moved from #18 to #16 despite having a bye week.

The Redhawks will travel to Louisiana Saturday, October 22 to take on the Northwestern State Demons.

SIU will be in South Dakota this weekend to battle the Coyotes.

