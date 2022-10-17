Heartland Votes

Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.(KTUL, FAMILY PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four Oklahoma men who were last seen riding their bicycles more than a week ago were shot and dismembered.

And authorities say a man considered a person of interest in the case has since disappeared.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says the bodies found late last week in the Deep Fork River are those of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. The men were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles the evening of Oct. 9.

Prentice says officers interviewed a man Friday who has since been reported missing and may be suicidal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the judge via video conference on...
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night,...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Court documents say that a Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting in August was killed by...
Child killed in accidental August shooting at Boy Scouts camp was shot by AK-47
Cape Girardeau police received a call about a person who found a gun along the Mississippi...
What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: ‘Not true’
FILE - The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per...
House panel: Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’