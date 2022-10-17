Heartland Votes

Record lows possible the next few nights AND much colder during the day too

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/17
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Grab the pants and jackets and keep them around all day today. Highs will be way below average today. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. Pack on some breezy northwesterly winds and it will easily be the coldest day of the season so far. The cold air is here to stay for a few days. Tonight the entire Heartland is under a Freeze Warning as widespread 20s are expected. This will put an end to our growing season. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 40s and 50s too! Record lows are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings!!! Dig out those warmer clothes! Mild temperatures return Friday through the weekend!

