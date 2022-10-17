Heartland Votes

Preparing your plants for the drop in temps

Falling temperatures means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep...
Falling temperatures means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them.(KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaves are falling and so are the temperatures.

That means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them.

A horticulture field specialist from the University of Missouri Extension Office said we’ll see what they call a “killing freeze” on Monday night, and any plants that are left out will be damaged.

Donna Aufdenberg said if you want to keep your plants, there are some things to do to try and protect them.

“If it’s something you want to keep, they either need to bring it into the house or if it’s something they cant bring it in, they need to cover it, and hopefully in covering it, it will buy them 2 or 3 degrees, covering it means that they’re gonna trying to trap that ground heat,” she explained.

Aufdenberg said the best course of action is to bring them inside, because even covered, she doesn’t know if they’ll be able to recover from the cold.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the judge via video conference on...
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night,...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County

Latest News

A helicopter preparing to land at the scene of a mock car crash at Scott County Central School...
Mock car crash educates students on the dangers of driving impaired
SIU holds Education Day to help draw in future students in midst of a nationwide teacher...
SIU holds Education Day to help draw in future students in midst of nationwide teacher shortage
Scott County students learned the dangers of drinking and driving.
Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving
SIU held an Education Day to help draw in future education students.
SIU holds education day to help draw in future students in midst of nationwide teacher shortage