People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions.

The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.

We found people walking out on area where the river once flowed. They search for items or just walk along the banks to enjoy this unique experience.

People in Cape Girardeau took this opportunity to walk along the river in the Red Star district.

“Earlier I was looking around to see if I could find anything that had like old writing on it that nobody has seen for a while,” Will Gardner said. “I was just kind of looking around to see if I could find a cool piece of driftwood or something like that.”

“It’s definitely cool to see all the sand and be able to walk on it. It’s like a little beach,” Samantha Gardner said. “To see everything, the debris and driftwood and everything that’s probably been buried for a really long time. It’s cool.”

We also made our way down to a portion of the Mississippi River that sits just east of Portageville and west of Tiptonville, Tn. There we found a large portion of the river is now mostly sand.

People gathered in this spot where they walked and drove vehicles out to look for items there as well.

“I just like to come out here to see the rocks and the river and see how low it is,” Kalli Cupp said.

“I just wonder if it will ever be this way again,” Bobby Gaskins said. “I know it’s been this way once before because I’ve been here before when it was like this or drier.”

The forecast for the Mississippi River levels do not show improvement as the Heartland is not expected any rain for at least a week.

