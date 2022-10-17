Mountain lion killed by vehicle accident on I-88 in DeKalb County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced that a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday, October 16.

Mountain lions have been protected in Ill. since 2015, and it is unlawful to hunt, kill, or harass them unless they pose an imminent threat. They were eliminated from Ill. prior to the 1870s due to habit loss and overharvest. Although extremely rare in that state, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Ill. during the past few decades.

The puma was transferred by the Ill. State Police to an IDNR wildlife biologist and has been delivered to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The UIUC analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.

The IDNR receives numerous reports of mountain lions in the state each year. Most often the alleged sightings are determined to be cases of mistaken identity with other animals, such as feral cats or bobcats, or evidence is not available to validate the report. Regardless, IDNR documents and investigates all reports by the public.

It is very rare for a mountain lion to pose a threat to people or property. However, if encountered and the animal does not immediately flee, people should stand tall, wave their arms, throw stones or other objects, and yell. Slowly back away from the site, keeping an eye on the animal, and do not run.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.