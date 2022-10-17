Heartland Votes

Mock car crash educates students on the dangers of driving impaired

Scott County students learned the dangers of drinking and driving.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland school got an up-close education on the dangers of drinking and driving with a mock car crash on Monday, October 17.

Scott County Central students gathered around as their classmates took part in acting out a scene of what occurs with a deadly car crash.

First responders also took part, responding in real time to help the students in the mock deadly crash.

Students we talked with said it’s important to understand the real consequences of what could happen if you get behind the wheel impaired.

“This situation happens daily. This situation happens a lot,” Scott County Central Senior Kierstin Banks said. “I don’t think anyone understands the importance of safe driving, of practicing safe driving. And, you don’t think it’ll happen to you until it happens, you don’t think it will happen to someone you care about until it happens and in an instant, that’s someone’s life.”

Junior high and high school students watched the reenactment as students with FCCLA and the student council acted out injuries, death and a driver that was suspected of drinking before the accident occurred.

“We have five people showing out different types of staged injuries,” Scott County Central Junior Asher Britt said. “We have some that’s going to get air evaced, others that are just going to get an ambulance and some will walk away fine and that will happen. We have someone that dies and it’s just important to show everything that can happen because not only the person that is drinking will probably get affected but everyone else involved in that crash will as well.”

Maddie Fitchpatrick is the President of the Student Council at Scott County Central. She thanks the first responders and the agencies that helped out with the event.

“It’s really awesome that we live in a small community,” Fitchpatrick said. “We’re in-between Sikeston and Cape and we have all these small towns that have all these fire trucks, cops and everything. It’s a very good opportunity and good place to have it because we have all the people able to come.”

First responders from the Scott County area responded to the fake crash just like what they would do in a real scenario.

Students afterwards gathered in the school auditorium where the Missouri State Highway Patrol talked to them about crash statistics, causes and responsibility.

