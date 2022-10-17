Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center.

According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

On Saturday, October 15 around 6 p.m., troopers received a call from the Department of Juvenile Justice Mayfield Youth Development Center reporting a physical altercation between juveniles at the facility.

Once troopers arrived on scene, they said juveniles complied with orders and returned to their living units.

One juvenile was taken to an area hospital with injuries from the fight.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.