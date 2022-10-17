Heartland Votes

Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center

A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center.
A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center.

According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

On Saturday, October 15 around 6 p.m., troopers received a call from the Department of Juvenile Justice Mayfield Youth Development Center reporting a physical altercation between juveniles at the facility.

Once troopers arrived on scene, they said juveniles complied with orders and returned to their living units.

One juvenile was taken to an area hospital with injuries from the fight.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance...
Cape Girardeau murder suspect to appear in court Monday
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Though there will be a change to water source, the water will be safe to consume
Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo

Latest News

The suspect in a deadly weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau will make his first appearance in...
Court date scheduled for suspect in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 returned to normal flow on Monday afternoon, October 17...
I-24 eastbound reopened at 29mm in Marshall Co. after crash
Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance...
Cape Girardeau murder suspect to appear in court Monday
Michael Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer, made history this week, as his office returned $11M...
Ill. State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man’s family, the largest unclaimed property return in the United States