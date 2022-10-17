Jason Ellis’ family searches for answers after his memorial is vandalized

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) -The memorial honoring fallen Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis on the Bluegrass Parkway has been vandalized.

Kris Bratten and her family say it’s been a long road wondering who would kill her son-in-law.

“It’ very sad. All we want is justice”, said Bratten

Bratten said Ellis was a kind and giving soul who led a life of sacrifice --- representative of what it means to be a first responder. “Even people he arrested have come to us, and told us how kind he was in those situations and he just wanted to help.”,said Bratten.

For the past 9 years, Bratten’s family has been carrying the burden of not knowing who took him away or why.

Officer Ellis was murdered on May 25th, 2013.

Ellis was shot and killed on the ramp off Exit 34 when he stopped to remove tree branches in the road.

The killer is believed to have been waiting for Ellis and shot him from a hill nearby.

“Everyday I wake up, thinking, this could come to an end. I also feel this is not just our story. This is a lot of people’s lives today are affected.”, said Bratten.

Ellis’ murder still hasn’t been solved.

What feels like yet another tragedy for the Ellis family happened a few days ago.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says his memorial at Exit 34 was destroyed sometime between Sunday October 9th and Thursday October 13th.

Bratten said she first heard what happened when officers called her--- asking if she had taken it down. “It’s like violating a sacred part of you. This is where Jason took his last breath. This is where killers sat and waited.” , said Bratten.

A facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff’s office says the metal flag with Ellis’ name was removed from the rock. Bratten said the flag was stolen.

Other parts of the memorial were also damaged.

Bratten said for her family the scene cuts much deeper than the damage.

“This has gone too far, this has gone too long, we need help.”, Bratten Said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840.

