Ill. State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man’s family, the largest unclaimed property return in the United States

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Michael Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer, made history this week, as his office returned $11M to the estate of a Chicago man who passed away around December 23, 2016. This is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history.

Unclaimed property refers to money or accounts within financial institutions or companies in which there has been no activity for several years. This includes forgotten bank accounts, unpaid life insurance benefits, the contents of safe deposit boxes and other items.

Joseph Richard Stancak died in his home on South Troy Street, and reportedly died of natural causes at the age of 87. Most of his 119 heirs reside in Poland and Slovakia.

Frerichs claims to have known little about Stancak, as well as how he accumulated his wealth so quietly.

“This is a life-changing amount of money,” Frerichs said. “I only wish we knew more about Mr. Stancak.”

Prior to Stancak, the highest paid unclaimed property claim in Ill. was $8.1M to a suburban manufacturer of auto components in 2012. The largest claim paid to an individual was $5M to a Cook County woman in 2013.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.