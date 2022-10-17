I-24 eastbound in Marshall County restricted to one lane near Calvert City exit

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 will be restricted to one lane between U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and the Tennessee River Bridge in Marshall County until approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, October 17.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a hydraulic line to a dump truck failed causing hydraulic fluid to spray along the roadway.

While crews work to clear the fluid, traffic has been moved to the passing or the left-hand lane.

No detours are in place.

