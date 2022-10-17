Heartland Votes

A hard freeze likely for the Heartland

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw sunny and very dry conditions as much cooler air continues to filter into the Heartland on strong northwesterly winds. We continue to monitor a high fire danger and a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6PM this evening. The fire danger will remain high for the entire week across the Heartland and more Red Flag Warnings will likely be issued.

For this evening the winds will begin to relax after sunset. Temperatures will cool off rapidly this evening through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

For your Tuesday we will see sunny skies and cool temperatures. Winds will not be quite as strong as today. Highs will range from near 50 far north to the middle 50s south. Tuesday night temperatures will once again fall rapidly after sunset. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with a few upper teens possible in our normal colder locations.

