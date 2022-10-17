Heartland Votes

As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting costs

The start of holiday season is the time to set expectations for the rest of the year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Halloween celebration costs can quickly add up but there are ways to save on expenses.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union offered several ways for you to save money on tricks and treats:

Set expectations with your family: Make plans and a budget so everyone is on the same page.

Be resourceful when pulling together a costume: Reuse old costumes or even host a costume exchange.

Reuse or repurpose: Use old pillowcases for trick-or-treating bags.

Don’t feel pressure to spend more than you budgeted: Most kids will have a ball if they just get to run around the neighborhood.

Halloween is a great time to set you on the right path for the rest of the year and the rest of the upcoming holidays.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance...
Cape Girardeau murder suspect to appear in court Monday
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Though there will be a change to water source, the water will be safe to consume
Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Illinois is easing some more of the state’s COVID-19 precautions.
Gov. Pritzker eases some of Illinois’ COVID-19 precautions
A Kansas City apartment fire early Monday morning displaced 27 people and sent two to the...
27 displaced after Kansas City apartment fire, death investigation underway
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed