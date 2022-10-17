Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook, Tiptonville Mayor Cliff Berry, TVA Director of Economic Development Incentive Programs Stephen Surles and Reelfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Director Marcia Mills will be participating at the event.

According to TNECD, Sinova plans to build a state-of-the art silicon metal refining facility at the Lake County Industrial Site at Cates Landing.

Silicon metal produced at the plant will be used in anode batteries, solar cells, semiconductors and aluminum.

The project is expected to create 140 new jobs.

