Gov. Pritzker eases some of Illinois’ COVID-19 precautions

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois is easing some more of the state’s COVID-19 precautions.

According to a release from the governor’s office, an update executive order signed by Governor JB Pritzker lifts certain testing and mask requirements for healthcare workers and employees working at long-term care facilities.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our health care workers and residents, Illinois has done better at keeping our people safe with vaccines, boosters, and masking, which puts us in a position to continue to scale back health care requirements in line with the CDC,” Governor Pritzker said in a news release. “COVID-19 is on its way to becoming endemic, like the flu, but it still poses a real threat to our immunocompromised and disabled communities. Here in Illinois, we look out for one another—it’s what defines us as Illinoisans. Let us continue to live up to those ideals by masking up and testing when we have symptoms and getting COVID-19 booster shots—as I recently did—so that we can protect our neighbors.”

The new order also removes the vaccination requirement for those workers; however, the change does not impact the federal vaccine requirement at medicare and medicaid facilities.

“As we continue to learn how to live with COVID-19, it is important for the State of Illinois to adapt our policies to better align with federal guidelines,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in the release. “The Department continues to monitor COVID-19 closely. And we are working with our health care and long-term care partners to promote staying up-to-date with vaccinations, make treatments available, and protect our health care workforce. The updated Executive Order demonstrates our state’s ability to effectively combat COVID-19 with the many advanced tools at our disposal that can both prevent and treat this disease. I continue to encourage of all our residents, but especially those most at-risk of severe outcomes, to take advantage of the vaccinations and treatments available to protect themselves and their families.”

You can find information on where to get vaccines and booster shots at www.vaccines.gov.

