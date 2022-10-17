First Alert: Chilly air arrives; freeze warning tonight

(KFVS) - The workweek is starting off much cooler and well below average for this time of year.

Under sunny skies, afternoon highs will only be reaching the 50s.

Despite the cooler temperatures, the fire danger remains a threat.

Conditions will continue to be dry and breezy. Winds could also be gusty at times.

Tonight is looking very cold.

Temps will bottom out in the 20s!

A freeze warning has been issued for the entire Heartland for tonight into Tuesday morning.

Chilly air sticks around for a couple more days.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly in the 50s with overnight lows in 20s.

Warmer conditions look to arrive by the end of the week.

Some locations could reach 80 degrees over the weekend.

