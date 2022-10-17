Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly air arrives; freeze warning tonight

Gorgeous fall colors can be seen along East Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Gorgeous fall colors can be seen along East Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau.(Source: cNews/Marvin Garrett)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The workweek is starting off much cooler and well below average for this time of year.

Under sunny skies, afternoon highs will only be reaching the 50s.

Despite the cooler temperatures, the fire danger remains a threat.

Conditions will continue to be dry and breezy. Winds could also be gusty at times.

Tonight is looking very cold.

Temps will bottom out in the 20s!

A freeze warning has been issued for the entire Heartland for tonight into Tuesday morning.

Chilly air sticks around for a couple more days.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly in the 50s with overnight lows in 20s.

Warmer conditions look to arrive by the end of the week.

Some locations could reach 80 degrees over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The...
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Though there will be a change to water source, the water will be safe to consume
Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo
A child is pulling a tire as part of a SWAT challenge in Sikeston on Saturday.
Children bond with officers in SWAT Challenge in Sikeston
Tonight will be clearing and colder, although the coldest temps won’t arrive until Monday night.
First Alert: Colder weather moves in this week

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Tonight will be clearing and colder, although the coldest temps won’t arrive until Monday night.
First Alert: Colder weather moves in this week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook