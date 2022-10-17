Heartland Votes

Fire department urges safety when heating your home

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Norman Baker said it's important to make sure your heating...
Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Norman Baker said it's important to make sure your heating sources are functioning correctly.(Photo source: KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland is about to get some weather we haven’t had in a while.

We are going to be dipping down into some frigid temperatures with the next several days ranging from lows in the 20′s to highs in the 50′s.

With the colder weather you will want to heat up your home. One Cape Girardeau firefighter said it’s important to make sure you know how to operate a portable heating unit in your home.

“We tend to have more calls fire related with heating,” Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Norman Baker said. “A lot of people use space heaters and secondary types of heating for their comfort in their homes. That creates issues and more work for us basically.”

Baker said it’s important to make sure your heating sources are functioning correctly as this may include a professional to check over everything.

“It would be an excellent time to make sure your furnace is operating correctly,” Baker said. “If you have any issues, get it checked, get it serviced by properly trained companies. Also, if you have a wood stove or a fireplace, make sure the flue is cleaned and everything is ready to go and have that inspected as well.”

It’s important to be prepared to prevent any issues happening Baker said.

He also mentioned if you have a space heater to make sure you don’t overload any electrical circuits, keep heating elements at least three feet away from any other objects and don’t fall asleep with any of those portable heaters operating.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The...
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner
Though there will be a change to water source, the water will be safe to consume
Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 10/14
According to the arrest warrant, Konz abducted her daughter outside a healthcare facility in an...
Minn. fugitive wanted for child abduction arrested in Fulton County, Ky.

Latest News

Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
This is the boat ramp in the Red Star District in Cape Girardeau. A sandbar blocks boats...
Cape Girardeau Fire Department limited with river access due to low levels
Henry Kennemore balances rocks on top of each other at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront.
Cape Girardeau man displays unique talent with balancing rocks
A man looks at the memorial that was dedicated at the Sikeston Veterans Park on Saturday.
Sikeston dedicates war memorial of soldiers killed in action