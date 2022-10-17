Fire department urges safety when heating your home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland is about to get some weather we haven’t had in a while.

We are going to be dipping down into some frigid temperatures with the next several days ranging from lows in the 20′s to highs in the 50′s.

With the colder weather you will want to heat up your home. One Cape Girardeau firefighter said it’s important to make sure you know how to operate a portable heating unit in your home.

“We tend to have more calls fire related with heating,” Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Norman Baker said. “A lot of people use space heaters and secondary types of heating for their comfort in their homes. That creates issues and more work for us basically.”

Baker said it’s important to make sure your heating sources are functioning correctly as this may include a professional to check over everything.

“It would be an excellent time to make sure your furnace is operating correctly,” Baker said. “If you have any issues, get it checked, get it serviced by properly trained companies. Also, if you have a wood stove or a fireplace, make sure the flue is cleaned and everything is ready to go and have that inspected as well.”

It’s important to be prepared to prevent any issues happening Baker said.

He also mentioned if you have a space heater to make sure you don’t overload any electrical circuits, keep heating elements at least three feet away from any other objects and don’t fall asleep with any of those portable heaters operating.

