FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Crystal Rogers
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI has confirmed that a search warrant was served this morning at a farm property on Paschal Ballard Road owned by the Houck family.

Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015 while attending a party at the farm being searched today. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later.

Brooks Houck (Source: James Thomas/WAVE News)
Brooks Houck (Source: James Thomas/WAVE News)

Rogers was at the party with Brooks Houck, her boyfriend. He is considered the main suspect in her death. The body of Rogers has never been found.

A red Chevrolet Impala belonging to Rogers was found the day she was reported missing. The vehicle had a flat tire and had been abandoned at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. Keys, phone, and a purse belonging to Rogers were still inside the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

