EFD battling warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue near East Missouri Street.

Officials with dispatch say the call came in around 4:40 a.m.

They say this is a second alarm fire.

Dispatch says crews have begun closing roads in the area.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 62 and westbound Lloyd Expressway near US 41 were closed due to the fire.

Our 14 News reporter Mitchell Carter is on scene and says the expressway has since reopened.

According to a social media post, the following roads are also closed due to the fire:

  • East Franklin Street from N. Morton Ave. to Kentucky Avenue
  • N. Morton Ave. from East Franklin Street to Division Street
  • Division Street from N. Morton Ave. to North Kentucky Avenue
  • North Kentucky Avenue from Division Street to East Franklin Avenue

Our 14 News crew is on scene learning more about the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

