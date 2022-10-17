Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night, October 16.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 7:25 p.m. on Route N, just south of Kramer Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Christopher D. Boland was driving a Ford F250 and failed to make a curve in the road.

The pickup truck went off the right side of the road and flipped.

MSHP said Boland was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

