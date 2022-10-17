Dock workers, firefighters awarded for saving 12-year-old’s life from Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization recognized those that saved the life of a 12-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau on Monday, October 17.

Members with the Cape Girardeau Sons of American Revolution gave certificates and medals to multiple members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and dock workers with Waterfront Services in Cape.

It happened on July 18th earlier this year when dry dock workers pulled the boy out of the Mississippi River after falling in.

Captain Jack McHughs said he is thankful for the award and glad they were able to help out the boy and save his life.

“It means a lot to us,” McHughs said. “We do our training on man overboards and all that. It really hits home to most of us because we have kids of that age. I’m glad that we were there to do what we were doing as quickly as we done it.”

McHughs said they had workers pulling a dock off of land when they saw the boy running down the hill before entering the water.

“We were tied off on the side. JT broke the lines loose to get the boat out of the way,” McHughs explains. “He comes out under the south side of the ramp barge and started floating down. We were trying to throw him lines and stuff and wouldn’t grab them. Finally, when he got to the barge, we was able to get a line around him and get him snatched up on the barge.”

Right after dock workers were able to save him, firefighters arrived on the scene where they then took care of the child.

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Morris said without the workers there, this may have been a different outcome for the boy.

“If those guys wouldn’t have done what they done, the guys who work on the river, completely different outcome I believe,” Morris said. “Those guys are truly heroes in my book.”

Sons of American Revolution Allen Laws Oliver Chapter President James Bizzell said this was something they wanted to give recognition to all those involved in saving the young man’s life.

“It’s a story about the community saving a young man in trouble,” Bizzell said. “He (Richard Webb) knew that it was something that we could celebrate and give recognition to those people who had saved the boy’s life.”

