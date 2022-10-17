Cape Girardeau man displays unique talent with balancing rocks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Cape Girardeau man is perfecting his art by balancing rocks on top of one another along the riverfront.

Henry Kennemore first discovered this hidden talent in 2017 and has been doing it ever since.

That’s when he then saw rocks stacked up from other people and wanted to try it himself.

He states it first helped him when he was looking to focus on something other than a frustration he had at the time.

“I was kind of in a weird mood,” Kennemore said. “I was not happy from something that happened at work and I was like, I needed an outlet and I picked a rock up, turned it upside down and it kind of just stayed on it’s point. I did a few more, took some pictures and went home.”

While Kennemore was trying to balance some rocks, many people walked by and talked to him, took pictures and watched to see what he was doing.

“The reaction that people have to it overall is so positive that just it would be hard to not come down here and do it everyday,” Kennemore said. “Also, it keeps my shoulders in pretty good shape too.”

Kennemore regularly visits the downtown area. He said it’s great to see his work still displayed days later.

He said balancing these rocks helps him turn negative things to positive things in the world.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Kennemore said. “It’s like a gift from God. My first book is called, ‘Balance a Gift of the Spirit’ and it’s just kind of a photographic journal of my artwork. But, I definitely want to give credit where credit is due. It was a gift.”

Kennemore said he hopes to one day take his talent and enter the World Rock Stacking Championship one day.

