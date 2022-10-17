Cape Girardeau Fire Department limited with river access due to low levels

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought and the Mississippi River hitting low levels in the area, this is causing issues getting their boats out on the water.

That holds true for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department as well as they are limited in deploying certain equipment they use due to the low water.

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Norman Baker said that river access points in the City of Cape Girardeau are now mostly inaccessible as there is not enough depth for their boats to float in.

“As far as being able to assist anybody who is stranded out on the river due to a mechanical issue or having any type of medical event on barge traffic that goes up and down the river, we’re limited on our access to them,” Baker said.

Baker said to use their larger boat, the river needs to be at least 12.5 feet on the river gauge to be able to launch from the Red Star boat ramp. The river currently sits at around 6.5 feet on the river gauge.

“Basically, Red Star access is locked out, covered with sandbar right now,” Baker said. “We do have other options though to be able to get out and assist anybody on the river. We’ve got some smaller inflatable boats that usually 4 people can carry.”

Baker said while the low river levels do limit them in some capacities, they are still going to assist anyone that needs help however they can.

“There’s an old saying, you always have a plan A and a plan B, we operate that same way as do most people in their jobs,” Baker said. “We obviously have the larger boat behind me here as our first option and we have river john boats that we usually use along with the larger boat here and then those inflatable boats.”

Baker said if you do have any kind of emergency while out on the river to not hesitate and call 911 for assistance.

