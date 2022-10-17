Heartland Votes

14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged...
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.(wluc)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s department was notified by a McCracken County school resource officer that they had learned a student threatened to bring a gun to school.

School resource officers told detectives that the suspect was a student at McCracken County Alternative School.

After interviewing students and potential witnesses, investigators say they were able to corroborate the allegation from several students and learned the threat originated via a phone call that others could overhear.

Detectives found the student at his home and took him into custody.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the judge via video conference on...
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night,...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County

Latest News

SIU holds Education Day to help draw in future students in midst of a nationwide teacher...
SIU holds education day to help draw in future students in midst of nationwide teacher shortage
Organizers say the sold-out crowd helped them raise more than $157,000 for the Safe House of...
13th Vintage Now Fashion Show raises more than $157K for Safe House of Southeast Mo.
Some COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois have eased.
Gov. Pritzker eases some COVID-19 restrictions in Ill.
A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Caruthersville after a high school...
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond