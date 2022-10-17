14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s department was notified by a McCracken County school resource officer that they had learned a student threatened to bring a gun to school.

School resource officers told detectives that the suspect was a student at McCracken County Alternative School.

After interviewing students and potential witnesses, investigators say they were able to corroborate the allegation from several students and learned the threat originated via a phone call that others could overhear.

Detectives found the student at his home and took him into custody.

