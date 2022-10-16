Heartland Votes

Woman, 81, identified as driver who died after piece of metal went through windshield, causing crash

Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 81-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Kathleen Bailey, of Belleville, was in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 when a piece of metal went through the windshield of her 2012 Mercedes Benz E350. Police said Bailey then hit the concrete wall several times near the Vandeventer exit.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police initially said it may have been a boulder went through the windshield and later said it was a piece of metal. Officers aren’t sure if the piece came off a vehicle or from debris on the roadway.

