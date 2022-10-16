Heartland Votes

Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The...
Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault.
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 10/14

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
WMC
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
A man looks at the memorial that was dedicated at the Sikeston Veterans Park on Saturday.
Sikeston dedicates war memorial of soldiers killed in action
A child is pulling a tire as part of a SWAT challenge in Sikeston on Saturday.
Children bond with officers in SWAT Challenge in Sikeston