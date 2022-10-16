Sikeston dedicates war memorial of soldiers killed in action

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of four granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action in past wars at the Sikeston Veterans Park on Saturday.

This war memorial is dedicated to honor the 126 names engraved on the monument. These are the names of soldiers who were killed in action in World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.

A number of individuals walked up to the podium to share some words about the names on the wall and the ultimate sacrifice they gave to their country.

“They’re not here and they can’t speak,” Sikeston Veterans Park Committee Chairman Steve Taylor said. “We’ve had they opportunity and the privilege to be here in their place and for them. So, we want to remember them and remember what they did for the benefit of all Americans that we can live in peace and prosperity and that we can live together in freedom.”

We spoke with John Nettler who said he wanted to do something to honor these people, to recognize them and remember them.

“These guys were robbed,” Nettler said. “They were robbed from coming home and being a husband. They were robbed from coming home and being a daddy, a grandpa and a great grandpa. They were robbed of their future as far as their career, their work, their job and whatever it might have been.”

Taylor said he appreciates all who came out to the event and all the support they’ve had.

“These people have shown support for this park for the 31 years since it’s been dedicated,” Taylor said. “That’s the American Legion, the VFW, the Auxiliaries and the citizens of Sikeston who’ve always supported the military.”

The honored guest and speaker was Captain Duane Benton with the United States Navy (Retired).

The dedication service also included a Presentation of a Wreath and concluded with a 21 Gun Salute and TAPS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.