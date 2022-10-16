Heartland Votes

Over-the-counter hearing aids set to be available as soon as Monday

Patients will no longer need a prescription for hearing aids, and they can do online testing...
Patients will no longer need a prescription for hearing aids, and they can do online testing and fitting themselves.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Back in august, the FDA approved the over-the-counter sale of hearing aids. Now they will become available on October 17th.

About 80% of people with hearing loss have not tried to fix it, but now that over-the-counter hearing aids are approved and hitting the market, practitioners hope to change those statistics.

Tony Sammons is a Lexington hearing care practitioner, meaning he does hearing evaluations and tests. He also recommends the hearing instrument suitable for someone with hearing loss.

“Most people’s hearing loss is very gradual, so often times they don’t realize they have an issue or perhaps they don’t realize to the extent they have an issue, " Sammons said.

He said studies show that on average, it takes about seven years for someone with hearing loss to even seek help.

“Hopefully with over-the-counter options now, patients will be less concerned about the stigma that’s been historically associated with wearing hearing devices, and they’ll do something sooner,” he said.

Patients will no longer need a prescription for hearing aids, and they can do online testing and fitting themselves.

He said with new technology, hearing aids are continuously getting smaller too.

“It takes the sound, comes in, and digitizes it back to the patient where he or she needs it.” Sammons said, “It does it in a matter of milliseconds. It’s so fast that our brains don’t even realize what’s going on. We just simply hear better.”

He said that he encourages anyone to get help, as soon as they notice any issue.

“Many occasions over the years, you put hearing technology on a person who has a serious hearing loss, and they get it back almost instantly. With how much they had lost and how much they can get back through good technology,” He said, “I’ve had grown men cry.”

He said hearing loss can affect anyone at any age, so it’s important to get checked and tested.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The...
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Though there will be a change to water source, the water will be safe to consume
Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo
A child is pulling a tire as part of a SWAT challenge in Sikeston on Saturday.
Children bond with officers in SWAT Challenge in Sikeston
Tonight will be clearing and colder, although the coldest temps won’t arrive until Monday night.
First Alert: Colder weather moves in this week

Latest News

A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The...
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
As the Mississippi River levels get lower, boats are having trouble getting out on the water.
Low water levels cause issues for boats
It's not December yet but temperatures in the Heartland are getting low. We could even see lows...
Tips to keep your home warm this winter
One Cape Girardeau man is perfecting his art by balancing rocks on top of one another along the...
Cape man perfects rock art on the riverfront
With dry conditions and river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people had to see the...
Mississippi River levels low enough to walk