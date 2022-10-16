Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Freeze Warning issued for Monday night....plus......next chance of rain?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A cold and dry pattern is setting up to start the work week.  A high-amplitude jet stream pattern will feature an upper ridge to the west and an unseasonably deep low (think wet snow!) over the northeast.  This will give us chilly but mainly clear conditions for the first half of the week.  Highs Mon thru Wed will be mainly in the 50s,  with near-record lows in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.  With gusty winds and very low dew points,  there will be a significant fire danger despite the cool temps.

There are some changes on the horizon, as a major pattern change will bring much warmer conditions by the end of the week.  In fact, we could be back near 80° by next weekend!  In terms of rainfall, however, it looks to stay dry through next weekend,  although the first half of next week is currently looking much wetter, so stay tuned.

