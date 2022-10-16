First Alert: Colder weather moves in this week

(KFVS) - Today will be the last mild day for a while, as the weather pattern will turn unusually chilly to start the work week.

In the short term, clouds and even an isolated shower will linger this morning across southern counties, but drier air gradually filters in from the northwest through the day so any showers will quickly exit and skies will show a clearing trend by afternoon and evening.

Brian Alworth says highs this afternoon should make it into the 70s despite the morning clouds.

Tonight will be clearing and colder, although the coldest temps won’t arrive until Monday night.

The pattern for the first half of the week will feature a very large upper ridge in the west and a deep upper low over the Great Lakes.

If this were December this would be a serious arctic outbreak, but as it is it will still be very chilly and breezy for this time of year.

Highs Mon-Wed look to be mainly in the 50s with lows mostly in the near-record 20s Monday and Tuesday nights.

However, the pattern will shift quickly later in the week with a rapid rebound in temps.

Fire danger issues will continue with drought conditions and low humidity levels.

Next chance of rain looks to be about the 24th or 25th.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.