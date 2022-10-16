Deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets.

Police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered a subject laying on the ground that was struck by gunfire and did succumb to their injuries.

Police were on the scene talking with people and asking questions.

No suspect is in custody at this time. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.