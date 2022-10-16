Children bond with officers in SWAT Challenge in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Area children were able to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be in a police officer’s shoes as they experienced a SWAT challenge in Sikeston on Saturday.

Sikeston DPS designed an obstacle course to test the physical endurance of the children as they crawled, pulled and jumped their way through the grueling course.

Sikeston DPS Lieutenant Cliff Jackson said it’s important to have events like this so children can get a glimpse of what they go through.

“I think it’s very important just to see that you have to be in some type of decent physical shape, depending on the job assignment or the detail you may be doing from day-to-day. It’s very important,” Jackson said.

Jackson said it’s also important to have another opportunity to spend time with the children and build on the relationship with the residents of the community.

“It gives them a chance to see us in a different light,” Jackson said. “They’re having a blast obviously. They’re non-stop as you can see. They get to know us, we get to know them other than just responding to their house for something bad.”

“We’re out here serving the community the best we can and that starts with building relationships with them,” Hunsaker said in an interview earlier in the week. “We don’t want everybody to see us and automatically think something bad is going on or that someone’s going to jail. A lot of times our job just entails getting out and talking to people.”

This obstacle course was set up by members of the Sikeston Special Operations Group. This event is the first of it’s kind for the city.

Children were also encouraged to dress up in a SWAT uniform as they could win a chance to ride in a police car and fire truck.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.