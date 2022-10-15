Minn. fugitive wanted for child abduction arrested in Fulton County, Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive involved in a recent child abduction out of Minnesota was arrested in Fulton County on Friday, Oct. 14.

According to the Fulton Police Department, Deanna Konz, who was wanted on two counts of Depriving Custody and Parent Rights, was arrested during a traffic stop.

Officers say they ran the license plates of the silver Honda Konz was driving and saw it was flagged by law enforcement in Minnesota for being involved in a child abduction that occurred on October 7 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The 9-year-old missing child was located and taken into police protective custody.

According to the arrest warrant, Konz abducted her daughter outside a healthcare facility in an attempt to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

Konz was court-ordered to have no contact with the child due to other family court violations before the abduction.

Officers say the child informed them they had been traveling for several days and staying in campgrounds along the way.

The Fulton Police Department transported the victim to Bloomington, Ill. where she was reunited with her family.

Deanna Konz is being held at the Fulton County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond while she awaits extradition back to Minnesota.

