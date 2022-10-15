Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Because of historically low levels from the Ohio River, Illinois American Water is temporarily changing its source to groundwater in the Cairo area. The change will be in effect until further notice, and the Cairo Water Treatment Plant will be using groundwater supplied by a well as an alternate source.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people.

Mike Brown, operation superintendent for the Cairo District, called the change necessary, as well as completely safe.

“The alternate supply was constructed to support reliable water service in the event of low Ohio River levels. Drinking water remains safe to drink and meets all drinking water standards,” said Brown.

This temporary change is seen as necessary by Illinois American Water to allow continue, uninterrupted water service in Cairo, Ill. Due to this, however, some customers may notice minor differences in their water.

The groundwater from the well has more minerals compared to surface water. This naturally occurring mineral content can result in hard water, which can cause spots on dishes and alter the appearance of heated water.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.