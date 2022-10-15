Heartland Votes

Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo

Though there will be a change to water source, the water will be safe to consume
Though there will be a change to water source, the water will be safe to consume(CBS Newspath)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Because of historically low levels from the Ohio River, Illinois American Water is temporarily changing its source to groundwater in the Cairo area. The change will be in effect until further notice, and the Cairo Water Treatment Plant will be using groundwater supplied by a well as an alternate source.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people.

Mike Brown, operation superintendent for the Cairo District, called the change necessary, as well as completely safe.

“The alternate supply was constructed to support reliable water service in the event of low Ohio River levels. Drinking water remains safe to drink and meets all drinking water standards,” said Brown.

This temporary change is seen as necessary by Illinois American Water to allow continue, uninterrupted water service in Cairo, Ill. Due to this, however, some customers may notice minor differences in their water.

The groundwater from the well has more minerals compared to surface water. This naturally occurring mineral content can result in hard water, which can cause spots on dishes and alter the appearance of heated water.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault.
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 10/14

Latest News

According to the arrest warrant, Konz abducted her daughter outside a healthcare facility in an...
Minn. fugitive wanted for child abduction arrested in Fulton County, Ky.
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau.
Haunted House of Horrors in Cape Girardeau
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau.
Arena Building Haunted Hall of Horror
The fire is burning in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road.
Graves County: Field fire near KY 408 has been extinguished