Heartland Votes

Haunted House of Horrors in Cape Girardeau

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department hosts the Haunted Hall of Horror at the A. C. Brase Arena every October.

This haunted house will take you on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the A. C. Brase Arena.

Those who enter should be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, 3D Freak Show, an asylum, dolls that come alive, and so much more!

All ages are invited, but kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

This event goes on until Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
The Cape Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jamirraha Alisse Ward, who is not...
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota...
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
The landing occurred around 4:15 p.m.
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau.
Arena Building Haunted Hall of Horror
The fire is burning in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road.
Graves County: Field fire near KY 408 has been extinguished
Mike McClain will be sworn in during the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00pm.
Poplar Bluff Police Department appoints new police chief
Carbondale police say Starks is considered armed and dangerous.
Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in shooting investigation