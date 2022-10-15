Haunted House of Horrors in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department hosts the Haunted Hall of Horror at the A. C. Brase Arena every October.

This haunted house will take you on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the A. C. Brase Arena.

Those who enter should be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, 3D Freak Show, an asylum, dolls that come alive, and so much more!

All ages are invited, but kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

This event goes on until Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.