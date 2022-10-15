First Alert Saturday Outlook

Shaping up to be a nice mid-October weekend before a shot of chilly air blows in for the work week. The only possible action this weekend will be a chance of showers and storms over southern reaches of the Heartland tonight. Today will be mainly sunny, mild and much less breezy, so less of a fire danger. Overnight a disturbance riding along a stalled front will bring a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms from Arkansas east into Tennessee. We will be on the very northern edge of this….and a few showers or storms may make it about as far north as the AR/MO and KY/TN state lines during the overnight hours.....especially from Kennett to Caruthersville east into NW Tennessee. This should push off to the east by Sunday morning, leaving behind a dry and partly cloudy Sunday.

The big story for next week will be the cold…as the upper pattern will once again feature a big ridge in the west and a deep trough in the east. This will give us strong northerly flow aloft, resulting in dry, chilly and breezy conditions. Highs Mon to Wed look to be mainly in the 50s, with near-record lows in the 20s to low 30s. A hard freeze is likely by Tuesday morning. Despite the cool temps, there will be a fire danger again due to extremely dry and breezy conditions.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.