Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A few storms possible south tonight....plus....cold air outbreak on the horizon!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and possible thunderstorms may develop in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee overnight, on the northern edge of a storm outbreak that will move from Arkansas into Tennessee. A few strong storms are possible, again mainly in far southern counties mainly south of the AR/MO and KY/TN state lines. Otherwise most of the region looks to stay cool and dry. Sunday will see this activity gradually push off to the east, leaving behind a mild and mostly dry day.

The big story for next week will be the unusually chilly air blowing in from the northwest. An upper ridge to the west combined with an unusually deep upper low over the northeast will give us strong northwesterly flow aloft. This will result in chilly days and near-record cold nights for the first half of the work week. Fire danger will be high due to very low humidity levels. Later in the week we’ll start to warm up again…but at this point no rain is likely before early the following week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault.
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 10/14

Latest News

Today will be mainly sunny, mild and much less breezy, so less of a fire danger.
First Alert: Chance for showers tonight
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 10/15
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 10/15
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 10/14
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 10/14