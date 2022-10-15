First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Showers and possible thunderstorms may develop in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee overnight, on the northern edge of a storm outbreak that will move from Arkansas into Tennessee. A few strong storms are possible, again mainly in far southern counties mainly south of the AR/MO and KY/TN state lines. Otherwise most of the region looks to stay cool and dry. Sunday will see this activity gradually push off to the east, leaving behind a mild and mostly dry day.

The big story for next week will be the unusually chilly air blowing in from the northwest. An upper ridge to the west combined with an unusually deep upper low over the northeast will give us strong northwesterly flow aloft. This will result in chilly days and near-record cold nights for the first half of the work week. Fire danger will be high due to very low humidity levels. Later in the week we’ll start to warm up again…but at this point no rain is likely before early the following week.

